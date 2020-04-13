Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 44,555 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.78% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

BCEI stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($1.40). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $79.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

