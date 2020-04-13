Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $149,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 834,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,183,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.17 per share, with a total value of $25,115.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,902 shares of company stock valued at $668,596. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $63.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $675.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.