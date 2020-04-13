Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of STAAR Surgical worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,942,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,641 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 602,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,997,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $75,472.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,075.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

