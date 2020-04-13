Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Opus Bank worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Opus Bank by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Opus Bank by 861.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 544,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 487,787 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opus Bank during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Opus Bank by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 177,506 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Opus Bank during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

OPB stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Opus Bank has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $654.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.