Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,227,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of Hecla Mining worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 165,984 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 750,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 30,483.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of HL stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $3.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.