Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 104,025 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.59% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 155,478 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 245,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.