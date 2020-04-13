Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,917 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Hamilton Lane worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 811,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after buying an additional 132,090 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 497,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 453,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,013,000 after buying an additional 41,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,676,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. Hamilton Lane Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on HLNE. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hamilton Lane from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

