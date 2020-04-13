Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,059 Shares of ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of ATN International worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ATN International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

ATNI opened at $64.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ATN International Inc has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATN International Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -618.18%.

ATN International Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

