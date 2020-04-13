Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 187,429 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Hostess Brands worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 45,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $636,428.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,428.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 183,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

TWNK stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Hostess Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

