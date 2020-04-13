Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 280,141 Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 280,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of Innophos worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innophos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innophos by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Innophos by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 120,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innophos by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Innophos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPHS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of Innophos stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $629.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.