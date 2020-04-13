Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,730 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000.

Shares of BATS CSM opened at $64.54 on Monday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

