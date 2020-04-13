Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 406,593 Shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 406,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of William Lyon Homes worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

WLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of WLH opened at $24.37 on Monday. William Lyon Homes has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

