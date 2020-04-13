Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 41,232 Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Sonos worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $120,911.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 42,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $331,474.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,843 shares in the company, valued at $772,952.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,290 shares of company stock worth $3,515,214. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.67 and a beta of 1.76. Sonos Inc has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

