Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,386 Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Huazhu Group worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 496,323 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Huazhu Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Huazhu Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. CLSA restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, China International Capital upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.68.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

