Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 63,422 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,422 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,864,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,963,000 after buying an additional 497,528 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 444,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 405,116 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 973,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,935,000 after purchasing an additional 392,673 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 266,636 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 727,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,547,000 after purchasing an additional 212,021 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

