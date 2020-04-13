Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 88,841 Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,262,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 209,645 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 325,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 53,879,950.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 62,290 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMO opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 10.32 and a quick ratio of 10.32. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $9.25.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, SVP Roy Kim bought 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,836.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

