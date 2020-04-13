Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of National Research worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,639,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $70,670.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,267. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

NASDAQ NRC opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 117.23%. The company had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

