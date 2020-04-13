Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bank Of Princeton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.75. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,851. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.