Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) is Arlington Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580,730 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs comprises approximately 5.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC owned 7.46% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1,052,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ATMP traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $9.38. 6,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

