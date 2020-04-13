Basic Attention Token Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $228.60 million and approximately $79.02 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Mercatox, WazirX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.02738109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00216946 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 52% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,492,564 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, CPDAX, HitBTC, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Poloniex, BitBay, ABCC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Livecoin, IDCM, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, ChaoEX, Binance, Mercatox, Liqui, Gate.io, Huobi, DDEX, Upbit, AirSwap, WazirX, GOPAX, Koinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

