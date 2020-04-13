BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Given New $19.00 Price Target at B. Riley

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) had its price objective cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCML. TheStreet lowered shares of BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of BayCom stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. BayCom has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $158.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 million. Equities analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BayCom by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 69,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in BayCom during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

