BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Boosted by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. BCE comprises about 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 861,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is 94.32%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

