Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

BECN stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,224. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $141,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

