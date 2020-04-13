Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Cut to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of BECN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. 21,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,224. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $141,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

