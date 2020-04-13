Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €110.63 ($128.63).

BC8 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

BC8 opened at €131.50 ($152.91) on Monday. Bechtle has a one year low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a one year high of €149.00 ($173.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €113.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.40.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

