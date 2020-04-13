Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $24.68 and $5.60. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $984,513.05 and approximately $32,366.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 222,230,899 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $5.60, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $13.77, $18.94 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

