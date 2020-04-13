Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cross Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

BDC stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. Belden has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $62.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth $369,478,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 22,743.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,264,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,057,000 after buying an additional 4,245,792 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Belden by 231.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,264,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,347,000 after buying an additional 1,582,031 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management boosted its position in Belden by 64.2% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 3,846,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,591,000 after buying an additional 1,504,197 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 392.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after buying an additional 1,038,628 shares during the period.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

