Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.40 million.Belden also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.64-0.69 EPS.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Belden from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cross Research downgraded Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.71.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

