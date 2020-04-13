Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,791.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $41.29 million and approximately $28,791.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00079231 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000110 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002007 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

