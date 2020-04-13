Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of COHR opened at $112.99 on Monday. Coherent has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management raised its holdings in Coherent by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 2,724,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 124,951.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 2,484,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,185,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,253,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,185,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,253,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,693,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,212,000 after buying an additional 120,897 shares during the last quarter.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.