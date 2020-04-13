BP (LON:BP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BP. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 492.78 ($6.48).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 335.75 ($4.42) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 347.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 454.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

