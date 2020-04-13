BERNcash Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BERNcash has a total market cap of $14,500.36 and $15.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00062625 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.01073609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00032982 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00256281 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00175199 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007497 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056317 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

