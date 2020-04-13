BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

BHP Group stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

