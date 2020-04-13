BidiPass (BDP) Market Cap Hits $2.03 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $12.18 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.32 or 0.04363339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00068127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014860 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009612 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

BDP is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass' total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,429,458 tokens. BidiPass' official website is bidipass.org. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

