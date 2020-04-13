Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,083.83 ($14.26).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Big Yellow Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,170 ($15.39) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a report on Friday, January 17th.

BYG stock opened at GBX 1,033 ($13.59) on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 630 ($8.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,013.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,111.35.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

