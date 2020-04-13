Big Yellow Group’s (BYLOF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Big Yellow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

BYLOF stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.