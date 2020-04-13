Bill.com’s (BILL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

BILL opened at $42.34 on Monday. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $64.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

