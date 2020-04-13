Binance Coin Price Reaches $14.61 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for about $14.61 or 0.00216060 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank and IDEX. Binance Coin has a market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $462.81 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.02750622 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank, DDEX, HitBTC, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

