BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ BNTX traded down $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.45. 661,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion and a PE ratio of -43.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $77,424,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,189,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $4,682,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.