Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.81 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and approximately $3.81 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $218.87 or 0.03259172 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitso, BigONE, Altcoin Trader and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,715.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00751317 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,379,256 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Koinex, ZB.COM, Altcoin Trader, BtcTrade.im, Liqui, Indodax, Koinim, Coinnest, BigONE, BTC Trade UA, C2CX, Exmo, UEX, bitFlyer, Bit2C, Mercatox, Coindeal, DSX, Binance, Koineks, QBTC, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Kraken, FCoin, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptohub, Coinone, Coinbase Pro, Bisq, Vebitcoin, Independent Reserve, Zaif, HBUS, Livecoin, CoinEx, BitMarket, Cryptopia, Gatecoin, SouthXchange, EXX, Bitstamp, CoinBene, CEX.IO, CryptoBridge, Zebpay, Coinsuper, Bleutrade, Bittrex, COSS, CoinFalcon, Coinsquare, Crex24, xBTCe, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Korbit, CoinEgg, ChaoEX, Bitsane, CoinTiger, BX Thailand, Mercado Bitcoin, QuadrigaCX, Cryptomate, Tidex, Fatbtc, BitBay, Coinrail, Exrates, BiteBTC, BTCC, Ovis, WEX, Coinhub, ACX, RightBTC, IDCM, Bitso, Trade Satoshi, WazirX, Bitbns, BTC Markets, Kuna, Liquid, Graviex, Huobi, Negocie Coins, Coinroom, Instant Bitex, Bittylicious, Allcoin, Stocks.Exchange, CPDAX, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, MBAex, GOPAX, YoBit, Iquant, Coinbe, ABCC, Bitbank, B2BX, Bitinka, OKEx, Braziliex, cfinex, OKCoin International, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Buda, Gate.io, DragonEX, BitForex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Coinfloor. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.