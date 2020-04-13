Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.19 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00007516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC and Coinnest. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $94.57 million and $8.19 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003975 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001115 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000490 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, YoBit, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, Huobi, Exrates, Bithumb, Crex24, CoinBene, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, Kucoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

