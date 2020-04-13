Bitcoin Gold Price Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.70 or 0.00143616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CEX.IO, Indodax, Huobi and Crex24. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $169.91 million and $57.31 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00519968 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00077807 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 235.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002603 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002455 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Ovis, Sistemkoin, Exrates, Graviex, Binance, BitBay, Korbit, Huobi, DSX, Vebitcoin, CEX.IO, Bitlish, Trade Satoshi, C2CX, QuadrigaCX, Indodax, HitBTC, Negocie Coins, Altcoin Trader, Instant Bitex, TDAX, Bit-Z, Bithumb, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinone, Bitsane, OKEx, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Zebpay, Bitinka, Bleutrade, Exmo, Kucoin, Braziliex, BitMarket, Crex24, Coinnest, Koineks and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.