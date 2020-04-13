Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Capitalization Achieves $229,658.59

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $229,658.59 and $29,411.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, Escodex and STEX. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.