Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Down 30.8% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Bitfinex. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $74,695.77 and $272.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00521712 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00144309 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00078742 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002552 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002600 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

