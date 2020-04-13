Bitcoin Planet Market Cap Tops $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

