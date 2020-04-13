Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Cap Tops $6,885.24

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $6,885.24 and $1,890.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032849 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00055330 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,728.88 or 0.99382853 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000888 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068574 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000094 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

