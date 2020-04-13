Bitradio (BRO) Trading 51.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Bitradio has a market cap of $60,962.40 and $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004895 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,592,161 coins and its circulating supply is 8,592,157 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

