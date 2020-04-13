BitTorrent Market Capitalization Achieves $47.53 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $47.53 million and approximately $60.82 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.02767855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00213766 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

