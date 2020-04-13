BitWhite (BTW) Price Down 13.1% This Week

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. BitWhite has a market cap of $11,848.30 and $9,365.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035754 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

