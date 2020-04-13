Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.13% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,777 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 158,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund alerts:

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.